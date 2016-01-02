How to arrange a mini pedalboard

You have your minis, but you can't use batteries with 'em… Yep, you're gonna need a power supply.

Before you invest, you need to work out how much each pedal draws, measured in mA - you should be able to find the figure buried away in each pedal's manual. Add all the mA draws up, and that's how much your pedals need.

If you're lucky – and you're not running any power-hungry digital delays or reverbs - you could get away with buying a daisy chain cable and running all your pedals off a standard nine-volt 'wall-wart' power supply, provided it's low noise and designed for fuelling stompboxes.

If you need more juice, we'd point you towards the Diago Micropower9 (£32.99), which puts out a mighty 1,000mA, or the Pedaltrain Volto (£79), a rechargeable supply that delivers 2,000mA - simply charge it before a gig, and you can run your minis without a power lead trailing from your pedalboard: ace!

If you're experiencing hum or noise from running all your pedals from one supply, you may need an isolated PSU, where each pedal receives its own supply via the use of a transformer.

A lot of these are pretty bulky, but smaller solutions do exist, such as T-Rex's Fuel Tank Junior (£110), which features five isolated outputs, and the Cioks DC5 Link (£112.50), which offers nine, 12 and 18-volt outputs - both fit under a Pedaltrain Nano or Mini.

Don't worry if you have more pedals than outputs, too; you can still daisy chain from one output, provided you don't get any noise or exceed each output's mA capacity.