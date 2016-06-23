How Gretsch made the ultra-affordable Streamliner guitar line

Gretsch guitars have always been cool, but they’ve also soundtracked some of the greatest moments in music history.

Lest we forget it was Gretsch Country Gent that Beatle George Harrison played on the 9 February 1964 edition of the Ed Sullivan Show that changed the world; Malcolm Young’s Gretsch Jet Firebird that provided the rhythmic backbone to countless AC/DC tracks; and Stray Cat Brian Setzer wouldn’t be seen dead with anything less than a Gretsch G6120.

While it was once true that Gretsch was an exclusive club open only to the well-heeled, the brand has produced some great affordable ranges, first the Electromatic Series and now the sub-£400 Streamliners.

Two years in development, the new Streamliner guitars resurrect a model name from the 50s and 60s to get Gretsch guitars into the hands of a new breed of guitarists. Adam Bowden-Smith, Project Manager of Gretsch at Fender Europe, gives us the back story to these affordable new models.

Where did you draw the Gretsch DNA from for the new Streamliners? There’s a real mix of influences here…

“The pickguards are from a Duo Jet, you get Baldwin-era f-holes, big block inlays and the headstock shape, but also the brand new appointments are all inspired by our rich Gretsch history, too. The G2622’s body shape echoes the classic Gretsch double-cutaways from the 1960s.

“The G2655, is a reduced sized version of that same shape. The single-cutaway G2420 draws influence from the big-bodied guitars launched in the 1950s, such as the G-6120, Anniversary and Tennessee Rose.”