HHB to distribute Mogami cables

PRESS RELEASE: HHB has been appointed as exclusive distributor of Mogami cable in the UK and Ireland. Used by virtually every major recording facility in the world, Mogami has earned a reputation as the cable of professionals, with a product range that now encompasses microphone, speaker, guitar, coaxial, video and digital interfacing cables, along with analogue and digital snakes.

Every process of the design and manufacture of all Mogami cables takes place under the watchful eye of the company's founder at Mogami's plant in Nagano, Japan. Uncompromising attention to detail at every stage results in cables of exceptional quality and durability, capable of ultra-low loss signal transfer and very low noise.

The strength and flexibility of Mogami cable is perhaps best illustrated by the company's Cat5 product - ideal for OB use - which lies very flat on the ground and can withstand being run over by a truck without loss of bandwidth. Similarly Mogami's commitment to developing the optimum cable for each application is evidenced by Polar Flex, a microphone cable that retains its flexibility down to minus 40 degrees centigrade, making it an essential part of every polar film-maker's equipment.

Mogami cable meets the demands of musicians, recording engineers, live sound contractors, camera operators, post facilities, theatres and broadcasters - indeed any audio or video professional for whom uncompromised signal integrity and reliability are non-negotiable, as HHB's Mogami Product Specialist Matthew Fletcher explains.

"Any audio or video recording or production system is only as good as its weakest link and Mogami ensures that it isn't going to be the cabling that lets you down. From the tiniest lavalier microphone cable to a heavy duty digital snake, every Mogami cable is designed and manufactured to perform at the highest levels."

Speaking on behalf of Mogami, President of Sales Lew Hirabayashi says, "We're delighted to appoint HHB as our exclusive distributor for the UK and Ireland, a company that shares our commitment to quality, reliability and customer service. HHB has a comprehensive stock of Mogami products, so audio and video professionals in the region now have access to the best cables for the job."

Finally, HHB has announced that its sales of Mogami cable will benefit victims of the recent earthquake and tsunami in Japan. "10% of the value of our Mogami sales between now and the IBC Show in September will be donated to the Red Cross Japan Tsunami Appeal," reports HHB Managing Director Ian Jones. "Our initial meetings with Mogami took place shortly before this devastating natural disaster and, although Mogami was not directly affected, it seems to us an ideal way to help our many friends and industry colleagues in Japan."

A large selection of Mogami cable is now in stock now at HHB, including the popular 2534 reference standard NEGLEX quad high definition mic cable, 2524 guitar cable and 2972/3082 speaker cables.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit HHB

