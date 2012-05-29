Hard Rock Cafe Guitar Amnesty returns

The UK wing of Hard Rock Cafe has announced a second year of its excellent Guitar Amnesty initiative, which fixes up broken and unwanted guitars and donates them to disadvantaged groups.

Anyone that's got an old, unused, or broken guitar, or who has, for instance, outgrown a junior model, is invited to donate their instrument at the Hard Rock Cafes in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

The unwanted instruments will then be fixed up by guitar tech Chris Leslie and donated to UK charity Barnado's, which works with disadvantaged children, young people and families across the country.

According to Hard Rock Cafe, it doesn't matter what condition the instrument is in as, in the worst cases, the components can still be used to fix other instruments.

Everyone who donates a guitar will receive a Hard Rock Cafe goodie bag, not to mention the warm, fuzzy feeling of a good deed done. Head to www.hardrockcafe.com for more information.

Hard rock cafe guitar amnesty

