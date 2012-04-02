Guthrie Govan to give a masterclass at Tricycle Cinema, London

PRESS RELEASE: On Tuesday 17th April, the Institute will welcome Guthrie Govan to give an exclusive masterclass to Institute students at the Tricycle Cinema in Kilburn.

Guthrie is arguably the most exciting and significant new guitarist to emerge in the virtuosic rock/fusion guitar scene in many years.

A brilliant artist who is at home in a variety of musical genres and styles, he combines astonishing technique with vast theoretical knowledge, a down-to-earth feel, sophisticated harmonic vocabulary, superb improvisation abilities, alongside a penchant for memorable melodies, and woody organic tone.

Whether it's mainstream shred rock a la G3, fusion jazz, chicken-picking country, groove-driven funk, down-home blues or whatever other style you could think of, Guthrie does them all with fantastic skill.

Additionally, Guthrie has worked as a transcriber forGuitar Techniquesmagazine since 1994, and regularly works with the sample recreation company Replay Heaven, as a result of which his guitar and bass work has graced hit singles by the likes of Sonny J, the Sugababes, Cee Lo Green and Dizzee Rascal. He has also toured extensively with Dizzee, performing in arenas and festivals throughout the UK.

The masterclass will cover topics such as improvisation, efficient playing techniques, and ear development as well as advice on how to generate a range of guitar tones using basic equipment. Guthrie will also demo some of the material from his Erotic Cakes and The Aristocrats albums.

Free for current students - please email bookings@icmp.co.uk with your name and course details

£5 for Institute alumni - please email bookings@icmp.co.uk with your name and telephone number (pay on the door)

£10 for non Institute students - please book tickets via the tricycle website: http://www.tricycle.co.uk/ or call the Box Office on 020 7328 1000.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Tricycle Cinema.

