Guitarist Presents Blues: Techniques Audio

Guitarist Presents Blues: Spring 2017: Techniques Audio

Click to play in your browser or right click and 'save as' to download as an MP3

Guitarist Presents Blues: Winter 2016: Techniques Audio

1. Tuning Notes

2. Bluesbreakers Masterclass: Eric Clapton

3. Bluesbreakers Masterclass: Peter Green

4. Blues Basics: Doublestop Pentatonic Lick

5. Blues Basics: Doublestop Pentatonic Backing Track

6. Blues Basics: Repeated Pentatonic Lick

7. Blues Basics: Repeated Pentatonic Lick Backing Track

8. Blues Basics: Major Pentatonic Phrase

9. Blues Basics: Major Pentatonic Phrase Backing Track

10. The Turnaround: John Lee Hooker Example 1

11. The Turnaround: John Lee Hooker Example 2

12. The Turnaround: John Lee Hooker Example 3

13. The Turnaround: John Lee Hooker Example 4

14. The Turnaround: John Lee Hooker Example 5

16. The Turnaround: Jon Lee Hooker Backing Track 1

17. The Turnaround: John Lee Hooker Backing Track 2