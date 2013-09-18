Guild AD-3

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: The AD-3 dreadnought features Guild's signature arched-back body design and covers a lot of sonic ground. The solid Sitka spruce top, laminated mahogany sides and arched back give it a full, balanced sound with excellent volume and projection.

Its slim satin finish mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard deliver smooth, comfortable feel and effortless playability.

The koa rosette, pearl inlays and rosewood headcap impart a touch of class and understated elegance. Other features such as a bone nut and saddle, hand-rubbed satin finish, dual-action truss rod and bolt-on neck construction round an outstanding instrument that delivers exceptional value.

Guild lightweight polyfoam case included.

