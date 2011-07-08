Grid 1 unveils Pedal Jeanie Jr battery-powered pedalboard

You might remember Grid 1's Pedal Jeanie - the 'world's first battery powered pedalboard ' - from its release at NAMM 2011. Now the company has announced the Pedal Jeanie Jr, a smaller sibling capable of supporting six to eight effects pedals for up to 50 hours on a single charge.

RRP is $299. Check out the press release below for more detailed spec…

Pedal Jeanie Jr press release

The Pedal Jeanie Jr is ultra quiet and not susceptible to AC line noise. It comes equipped with a battery level LED located on top of the chassis. The LED glows green to show full battery status, then glows orange to show low battery, and finally will glow red to alert the users to charge the pedalboard.

It can be charged while it is in use, and offers universal power so the Pedal Jeanie Jr can be charged anywhere in the world! There is also an optional car charger available.

The Pedal Jeanie J" supports six to eight effect pedals. It has the same power and DC connectivity as the standard Pedal Jeanie. The unique "patent-pending" matrix design offers a multitude of layout and configuration options.

The Pedal Jeanie Jr pedalboard measures 23" x 11" x 4", and is constructed of heavy duty 16 gauge steel. Under the chassis there are a total of 10 built-in DC barrel connections that make it easy to add pedals and keep the top of the pedalboard clutterfree.

Next to every pedal connection there is an LED fault indicator light to make it a snap to find a shorted pedal or trace a potential hook-up problem. The wedge shaped design and open bottom keep the weight to a minimum and offer many set-up possibilities.

A stainless steel handle is provided for easy transport. All DC power cables, tie wraps, batteries, and battery charger are included in the box!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Grid 1

