NAMM 2011: Grid 1 announces world's first battery-powered pedalboard

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Grid 1 is a premier battery-powered audio manufacturer in the USA. Last year at, winter NAMM, it launched the world's first

60-Watt battery-powered tube guitar amplifier. This year at, NAMM 2011, it is launching the first battery-powered pedalboard , called the "Pedal Jeanie™".

Scheduled for delivery in February 2011, the Pedal Jeanie is a turnkey battery- powered pedalboard that supports 9v, 12v and 18v pedals (24v and 40v via optional cable). Its unique, patent-pending matrix design offers a multitude of layout and configuration options.

Under the chassis, there are 10 built-in DC barrel connections that make it easy to add pedals and keep the top of the pedalboard clutter-free. Next to every pedal connection there is an LED fault indicator light to make it a snap to find a shorted pedal or trace a potential hook-up problem. All DC power cables, tie wraps, pedal tape, batteries and charger are included in the box!

The Pedal Jeanie™ pedalboard measures 23" x 19" x 4", and is constructed of heavy-duty 16 gauge steel. The wedge-shaped design has an open bottom to keep the weight to a minimum, and offers many set-up possibilities under the chassis. A stainless steel handle is provided for easy transport.

Grid 1's president Kevin Frazier said: "We interviewed guitar players and bass players to find out what they wanted in a pedalboard. Most players buy a blank pedalboard, purchase a DC Brick (9v multi-power adapter), DC power cables, tie wraps, and Velcro™ to install their pedals. At the gig, they still have to run a long AC extension cable to power their pedalboard, and that can create a myriad of AC line noise problems. The Pedal Jeanie™ is ready to go out of the box. After a one-time pedal set-up, just plug in your guitar and step on the start button!"

The Pedal Jeanie™ is not susceptible to AC line noise and thus offers ultra quiet operation. The Pedal Jeanie™ also comes equipped with a battery level LED located on top of the chassis. The LED glows green to show full battery status, glows orange to show low battery and finally will glow red to alert the user to charge the pedalboard. With over 50 hours of operation, players should only have to charge the Pedal Jeanie™ once a week. It can be charged while it is in use, and offers universal power so the Pedal Jeanie™ can be charged anywhere in the world!

"Our goal is to 'unplug' the band with an assortment of professional battery-powered audio products," added Frazier. "If it's plugged in, there will be a Grid 1 battery-powered solution."

