Gretsch announces Crème De Marine Falcon and Bronze Burst Jim Dandy Flat Top

Gretsch has revealed new limited edition additions to its Roots and Professional Collections in the shape of the Bronze Burst G9520-BRB Jim Dandy Flat Top and the G6136T Falcon Limited Crème de Marine.

Following on from the company's recent limited edition G6137TCB Panther Center-Block LTD Flagstaff Sunset, the Crème de Marine Falcon oozes class, with a soft blue finish and gold appointments.

"All the other premium G6136T features are here," says Gretsch, "including late '50s styling on a single-cutaway arch-top hollow body with 1959 trestle bracing, gold-sparkle binding and oversized bound f-holes; three-piece maple neck with ebony fingerboard, gold- sparkle binding and Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays; dual High Sensitive Filter'Tron pickups; three-position pickup switch and three-position master tone switch; gold plexi pickguard with falcon motif; Space Control bridge and Bigsby B6GB vibrato tailpiece; gold- plated Grover ImperialTM tuners; and horizontal Gretsch gold-sparkle headstock logo. Includes deluxe hard-shell case."

The G6136T Falcon Limited Crème de Marine comes with a RRP of £3,130.80/$4650.00 and is available now.

G9520-BRB Jim Dandy Flat Top

The G9520-BRB Jim Dandy Flat Top (RRP £178.80) is priced at the other end of the spectrum and might just have jumped straight to the top of our Christmas list as it would be a very cool little guitar to have around the house.

Gretsch says the Bronze Burst instrument is "faithful to the Gretsch 'Rex' parlour guitars of the 1930s, '40s and '50s" embodying "everything that was great about everyone's first guitar - and more! Made of select guitar woods and fully lined and braced, the G9515 offers warm and pleasing tones, with a comfortable 24-inch scale provides hours of playing ease and enjoyment."

