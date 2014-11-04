Graham Nash: the 10 records that changed my life

Three days after he took part in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Music Masters Series to honor The Everly Brothers, Graham Nash is still buzzing about the event. "Don and Phil are heroes of mine," he says. "There's no way I would have missed out on that tribute. There was Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Peter Asher, myself and so many others, all doing the music of the Everlys. The feeling I got that night was the same as when I first heard Bye Bye Love at 15 years old. It was pure magic."

Although Don Everly attended the show, there was some doubt as to whether he would perform – he hasn't sung in public since the death of his brother Phil last January. "Everybody thought that Don would simply accept the award and leave the stage," Nash says, who then adds with a laugh: "Except for one thing – I was there.

"I had my arm around his back, and I never let him move," he continues. "I brought him to the middle mic, I started to sing, and I looked at him like, ‘OK, what are you gonna do?’ Don started to sing and the audience went crazy. It was such an emotional moment."

Bye Bye Love figures prominently in Nash's picks for 10 "life-changing" records, a list that, for the most part, reflects the mid-'50s/early '60s rock 'n' roll era when singles were still the dominant musical medium. "I do revere the time when albums became a true art form," Nash says, "but at the same time, I can't deny the power of those two, two-and-a-half minute singles.

"I was listening to some of The Hollies’ early singles and was absolutely floored at the energy we packed into those things. There wasn’t a lot of pre-production, nor did we have the time to mess about changing everything. You’d hit the studio and it was like, ‘Now! Get going and do it.’ That energy and electricity were undeniable."

Taking note of his choices, Nash spots something else that they all seem to have in common: “Certain songs have a way of making you grow, as an artist and as a person. So many of these songs shaped my own music, some directly and others by just the tremendous freedom they gave me. Great music can be a constant exchange of ideas, and it keeps going on and on: You hear something amazing, it affects you, and then you take that feeling and put it into your own work. I still love that. It keeps me going."