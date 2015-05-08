Graham Coxon on his Gilmour/Beck Franken-Strat and Magic Whip

"The only thing I can really put it down to is the telepathy"

Do you have any favourite guitar moments?

"Well, my trickiest moment was the solo on Ghost Ship. Y'know, that fuzzy sound? Because it's such a happy song, but the solo is quite trilly, so it was a tricky one for me to get right.

"I really liked the great big chords in Thought I Was A Spaceman, and that almost My Bloody Valentine-esque moment towards the end where it feels like the track is really taking off, like a rocket, either going back to Earth or to another planet.

"You don't quite know what planet you're on in that one. But you do know that you take off at some point. I love that bit."

Do you find yourself returning to a certain mindset when you play guitar with Blur?

"No, I don't think so, actually. The only thing I can really put it down to is the telepathy. I like to interpret what I think Damon is trying to do, to get it through my hands, into the guitar and out of the amp.

"It's very intuitive, getting what I think he's trying to say down with a guitar"

"I'm quite good at that these days. I've been doing it a long time, I suppose. And it's very intuitive, getting what I think he's trying to say down with a guitar.

"It's like on My Terracotta Heart, that sort of bending quality to the guitar part. Before he'd really got all the lyrics together, I kind of knew where that song was going."

How did the songs come about?

"Just through jam sessions. But what was interesting – and I'd never done this before – is that I would come up with ways of changing the environment to some of the emerging melody lines. What I'd do is try to change the chord sequence, but not so that it didn't support the melody.

"So maybe I'd go to a relative minor or to another chord that would still hold that [melody] note – and it would have a dramatic change on how that music felt. That was a big learning curve for me, to do that, and have the chord sequence actually make sense and sound good, not just, y'know, random chords.

"That was a really good exercise for me. I think I learnt a lot doing it. The thing is, Damon gave me the space to do that, so I owe him quite a lot in that respect."