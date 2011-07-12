Glenn Tilbrook to meet fans at PMT Birmingham

The Squeeze guitarist will be at PMT Birmingham on 20 July.

PRESS RELEASE: Guitar fans and music lovers alike have a rare chance to meet legendary guitarist and songwriter Glenn Tilbrook at Professional Music Technology's Birmingham Store on Wednesday 20 July.

The event celebrates Professional Music Technology opening Europe's largest showroom of Yamaha acoustic guitars. Glenn will be officially opening the showroom, meeting and greeting fans and a brief impromptu acoustic solo performance is possible

Glenn will be at the store between 6pm and 8.00pm which is located at: 136 Lawley Middleway, Birmingham, B4 7XX.



This is a do-not-miss musical treat from an incredible musician, who came to international prominence as one half of the songwriting duo behind chart topping band Squeeze and is now a hugely successful solo artist.



A long time Yamaha guitar fan, Glenn Tilbrook has perfected a signature style marked by brilliant melodic invention, cheeky humour and slice-of-life pathos, all wrapped up with unshakable hooks and his golden boy tenor.

With chestnuts like "Up The Junction" and "Pulling Mussels (From the Shell)" a reunited Squeeze lineup with a couple of new additions has been winning fans all over again with gigs and festival appearances at the likes of V, Oxegen, T in The Park, Guilfest and Latitude.

