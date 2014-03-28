Gibson unveils Skunk Baxter Firebird
Gibson has announced new signature for everybody's favourite ex-Doobie Brother/military technology advisor Skunk Baxter.
The reverse-body Skunk Baxter Firebird has everything you might expect from a guitar designed for a man who has both played alongside Hendrix and devised civil defence strategies, and includes new Jim DeCola designed mini-humbuckers, independed on/off and full/split-coil switching for each.
A Lyre tailpeice, Steinberger gearless tuners and a Copper Metallic finish round off the look of a guitar that has been precision tooled to push the Firebird forward.
Skunk Baxter Firebird: front
Gibson Skunk Baxter Firebird press release
With one of the most jaw-dropping resumes in music, Skunk Baxter knows about tone. After playing bass in Jimi Hendrix’s pre-Experience band, Baxter became a founding member of Steely Dan, then joined hit-makers the Doobie Brothers in 1974. He’s worked with Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Linda Ronstadt, Ringo Starr, and several others—and if that isn’t enough, has also worked as a high-security-clearance consultant in Ballistic Missile Defense for the U.S. government, and been named a Senior Fellow and Member of the Board of Regents at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies. His weapon of choice? A Gibson Firebird, of course—and with that kind of background, you just know that his Firebird is going to be something special.
The Skunk Baxter Firebird by Gibson USA is built in the tradition of the original “reverse-body” Firebird, with its distinctive looks and multi-piece “neck-through-body” construction for superior strength and sustain. However, a radically new set of Firebird Mini-humbuckers (designed by Jim DeCola), while the hottest mini-hums yet, retain the sweet, dynamic tone similar to that of Gibson’s original ’57 humbuckers. Route three of these powerful pickups through independent on/off and full/split-coil switching for an insane number of variations and combinations, and this is the most sonically versatile Firebird yet to take flight.
The high-quality Tune-o-matic bridge, Lyre vibrato tailpiece, and Steinberger™ gearless tuners deliver consistent performance on stage or in the studio—and when it come to looks, the high-gloss Copper Metallic finish, black plastics, white fingerboard binding, and pearloid block inlays make the Skunk Baxter Firebird a visual treat. Don’t miss out: experience this fabulous Firebird today at your authorized Gibson USA dealer.
Skunk Baxter Firebird: back
Skunk Baxter Firebird specs
Body
Top Mahogany
Body Type Firebird
Adhesive Franklin Titebond 50
Finish
Copper Metallic
Sealer Nitrocellulose
Process 1-1.5 mils
Skunk Baxter Firebird: neck (reverse)
Skunk Baxter Firebird specs
Skunk Baxter Firebird: neck (front)
Gibson Skunk Baxter Firebird specs
Neck
Species Mahogany/Walnut
Profile .800 / .850 Firebird
Truss Rod Standard
Adhesive Franklin Titebond 50
Neck Fit
Joint Mortise & Tenon
Adhesive Franklin Titebond 50
Joint Angle Tolerance +/- .005"
Fingerboard
Species Rosewood
Radius 12"
Nut/E.O.B 1.695/2.260
Binding White
Inlays Acrylic block
Nut
Material Corian
Width 1.695
Skunk Baxter Firebird: side
Gibson Skunk Baxter Firebird specs
Hardware
Knobs Black top hat w/silver Tone & Volume inserts
Pickguard Black Firebird
Control Plate Cover Firebird style, solid black
Trim Rings Black Chrome
Strings .009 - .046, Genuine Gibson strings
Strap Buttons Aluminum
Pickups
Rhythm Skunk Baxter
(Alnico V)
Middle Skunk Baxter
(Alnico V)
Lead Skunk Baxter
(Alnico V)
Electronics
Potentiometers 1 Volume Control, 1 Tone Control
Type 500K Non-Linear
Pickguard Switch (black) (3) pickup on/off switches
Body Switch (black) (3) pickup coil split switches
Output Jack 1/4" mono