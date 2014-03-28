Gibson unveils Skunk Baxter Firebird

Gibson Skunk Baxter Firebird press release

With one of the most jaw-dropping resumes in music, Skunk Baxter knows about tone. After playing bass in Jimi Hendrix’s pre-Experience band, Baxter became a founding member of Steely Dan, then joined hit-makers the Doobie Brothers in 1974. He’s worked with Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Linda Ronstadt, Ringo Starr, and several others—and if that isn’t enough, has also worked as a high-security-clearance consultant in Ballistic Missile Defense for the U.S. government, and been named a Senior Fellow and Member of the Board of Regents at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies. His weapon of choice? A Gibson Firebird, of course—and with that kind of background, you just know that his Firebird is going to be something special.

The Skunk Baxter Firebird by Gibson USA is built in the tradition of the original “reverse-body” Firebird, with its distinctive looks and multi-piece “neck-through-body” construction for superior strength and sustain. However, a radically new set of Firebird Mini-humbuckers (designed by Jim DeCola), while the hottest mini-hums yet, retain the sweet, dynamic tone similar to that of Gibson’s original ’57 humbuckers. Route three of these powerful pickups through independent on/off and full/split-coil switching for an insane number of variations and combinations, and this is the most sonically versatile Firebird yet to take flight.

The high-quality Tune-o-matic bridge, Lyre vibrato tailpiece, and Steinberger™ gearless tuners deliver consistent performance on stage or in the studio—and when it come to looks, the high-gloss Copper Metallic finish, black plastics, white fingerboard binding, and pearloid block inlays make the Skunk Baxter Firebird a visual treat. Don’t miss out: experience this fabulous Firebird today at your authorized Gibson USA dealer.