Gibson Tech Talk returns to London on 6 March

Get the skinny from some of the UK's hottest session talent

6 March sees the next installment of Gibson Tech Talk. The event, which takes place at 1:00pm on Tuesday in the Gibson Guitar Studio, will see members of the All Stars Collective host a Q&A and demonstrate new Gibson gear.

Here's the official press release, including details of how to get the chance to attend:

"Gibson will once again host its Gibson Tech Talk live event on Tuesday 6 March at 1:00pm in the exclusive Gibson Guitar Studio (29-35 Rathbone Street, London W1T 1NJ).

"Gibson Tech Talk is designed to provide guitarists and musicians of all ability and musical taste the chance to ask leading session musicians from the All Stars Collective questions related to gear, instrumentation, sound, tone, guitar parts and so on, and to experience demos of new Gibson gear in the Gibson Guitar Studio. The theme for this next Gibson Tech Talk will be shredding and rock guitar.

"A Gibson branded product will be given to all attendees courtesy of Gibson Gear.To attend this event on Tuesday 6March, simply add your name in the comment box under a Gibson Tech Talk post on the Gibson UK Facebook page to secure entry.Don't delay, as spaces are limited!"