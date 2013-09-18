Image 1 of 3 Available for a limited time in deep wine (Image credit: Gibson Acoustic) Gibson Hummingbird Image 2 of 3 Back detail (Image credit: Gibson Acoustic) Gibson Hummingbird Image 3 of 3 Side detail (Image credit: Gibson Acoustic) Gibson Hummingbird

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: From a company that has brought the guitar world so many great originals, the Hummingbird stands out strong and proud. Introduced in 1960 as Gibson's first square-shouldered dreadnought, the Hummingbird arrived at the dawn of a new era in music, and was rapidly embraced by several prime movers on the scene.

In the hands of everyone from Keith Richards to Gram Parsons, it quickly proved itself equally adept at folk, country and rock, and excelled at many of the crossovers genres in between that helped to set the scene for the 60s.

Much of the Hummingbird's appeal lies in its impressive versatility. However you attack this flat-top, it pumps out rich, deep tones, and is equally at home thrumming out first-position chords as it is taking the spotlight for flatpicking lead lines further up the neck.

Its spacious mahogany body and sweet, select Sitka spruce top are more than capable of nailing down the rhythm in the hands of a rock and roll side-man, or of accompanying the most nuanced performance under the fingers of today's alternative singer-songwriter.

Made in the image of the original, in Gibson's acclaimed acoustic facility in Bozeman, MT, today's Hummingbird lives up to its pedigree, bringing you all of these capabilities and more as, quite simply, one of the finest acoustic guitars available today.

Available for a limited time in a deep wine red finish, each guitar includes a black hardshell case with plush-lined interior, owner's manual, Gibson's Gold Warranty and Gibson's 24/7/365 Customer Service.

