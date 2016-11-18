Gibson Custom releases limited-edition Mark Knopfler 1958 Les Paul guitar

Gibson has teased it for long enough, but now it's official: a limited-edition Mark Knopfler 1958 Les Paul is on the way.

The guitar is a precise replica of Knopfler's '58, which the Dire Straits hero has used since the '90s; only 300 will be made, 50 of which will be hand-aged by Gibson Custom and hand-signed by the Knopf himself.

Knopfler used his original LP on albums from 1995 onwards, including Sailing to Philadelphia, Shangri-La, Kill to Get Crimson, Get Lucky, Privateering and Tracker, and it's accompanied him on every tour since '96 - you can watch him discuss his love of LPs old and new in the video above.

Spec-wise, Gibson Custom's replica packs custom humbucker pickups, a one-piece Indian rosewood fingerboard with hand-rolled binding, plus mahogany 'Knopfler profile' neck and two-piece figured maple top, finished in Knopfler 'burst nitrocellulose finish -a classic Les Paul Standard headstock with 'broken' edges is also onboard.

"When I checked the first prototype of my '58 Les Paul Artist Historic Replica from Gibson Custom, it sounded so good and played so well, I used it straight away on a recording session," said Knopfler.

"I thought the second prototype couldn't possibly be as good as the first but I was wrong. These are amazing guitars."

As previously mentioned, 300 guitars will be made: 50 will be hand-aged and signed by Knopfler; 100 will be aged, while 150 will receive a vintage gloss treatment. All models include a certificate of authenticity.

We're yet to receive a confirmed RRP or availability, but we hope it's not so far away…