Gibson announces Tom Scholz Collector's Choice Les Paul

Gibson Custom has announced that the next model in its Collector's Choice series will be based on Boston guitarist Tom Scholz's prized 1968 Les Paul.

The idea behind the Collector's Choice series is to create a replica of a specific guitar that is as close to the original as modern production processes can possibly get and, as such, Gibson Custom has had full access to Tom Scholz's original 1968 Les Paul Goldtop.

There will be between 25 and 300 replicas produced, each complete with a Custom Shop hardshell case. Current US MSRP is a wallet-impaling $9,409.

Click through the gallery to take a closer look at some of the key features.