Image 1 of 2 Here's the ES-335 Studio in none-more-black Ebony Gibson adds two new models to Studio range

Image 2 of 2 And here's the ES-339 Studio in Midnight Blue Gibson adds two new models to Studio range

Gibson has rolled out two new additions to its Studio range, the ES-335 Studio and the ES-339 Studio.

Both models have been stripped of frills, and feature a single Dirty Fingers Plus humbucker in the bridge position, simplified controls and covered f-holes that should minimise any nasty feedback.

The pair are available in Ebody and Midnight Blue finishes with black hardware, and while both lack pickguards, they do have a tortoiseshell neck joint cover. The ES-335 Studio will retail at $2215, with the ES-339 Studio at $1880.

For more information, visit the official Gibson website.

Gibson press release

ES-335 Studio



Ever since its introduction in 1958 Gibson's legendary ES-335 has been haled as one of the most versatile electric guitars ever produced, adept at everything from jazz, to country, to blues, to heavy rock. The new ES-335 Studio, though, lives for one purpose: to rock your world like no other semi-hollow electric guitar ever.

While it retains the classic design elements and full build quality of the finest ES-335s, the ES-335 Studio from Gibson's Memphis division strips away anything superfluous to focus like a laser on cranking out bone-crunching rock tone. This guitar has the same instantly familiar thinline, double-cutaway body styling from Gibson guitars seen in the hands of Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Alvin Lee and countless others, but the f-holes are eliminated to create a sleek=looking top that is also more resistant to feedback. The electronics have been pared down to a single, super-hot Dirty Fingers Plus humbucking pickup in the bridge position, along with a single volume and tone pot. What more do you need to rock? Nothing—as the ES-335 Studio quickly proves, with the unparalleled playability that only a Gibson offers.

Equally hot-rodded looks are assured by your choice of Ebony Black or Midnight Blue finish, both in genuine smooth-satin nitrocellulose lacquer, paired with black hardware, tortoiseshell truss-rod cover and neck-joint cover, and a black Corian™ nut. Check it out now at your authorized Gibson Memphis dealer, and prepare to crank that "semi" like never before.

Body and Neck

The ES-335 Studio is constructed in the image of the original 335s of the late 1950s, with a semi-hollow body made from laminated maple with a bound Grade-AAA top layer and a solid maple center block, but without the traditional f-holes. The result is the perfect marriage of the traditional archtop's looks and sonic depth, with the solidbody's sustain and resistance to feedback. The neck is made from solid quarter-sawn mahogany, and topped with an unbound fingerboard made from baked maple, inlaid with simple pearloid dot position markers.

Pickups and Electronics

The ES-335 Studio is loaded with a single Dirty Fingers Plus humbucker, one of Gibson's hottest pickups. For unbridled crunch and wailing lead tones, all with singing sustain, this pickup was born to rock out—yet it boasts surprising clarity for mellower moments. A single volume and tone control keep it simple.

Hardware and Plastics

The ES-335 Studio carries Gibson's legendary Tune-o-matic bridge with and trapeze tailpiece tailpiece, as well as high-quality Grover™ Rotomatic® tuners, all in black chrome. There's no pickguard, but a tortoiseshell truss-rod cover and neck-joint cover lend an alternative touch of class.

ES-339 Studio

Gibson's ES-339 has long been popular with players seeking the legendary feel and tone of the seminal ES-335 "semi-acoustic" electric, but in more compact proportions. Now Gibson Memphis bring a hot-rodded, ready-to-rock rendition to the table in the form of the new ES-339 Studio. Stripped of everything but the essentials for bone-crunching rock tone and primed for the utmost performance power, the ES-335 Studio is ready to create its own new legends in the world of the "semi."

The ES-339 has the same iconic thinline, double-cutaway body styling that's instantly familiar from Gibson guitars seen in the hands of Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Alvin Lee and countless others, but its proportions have been reduced to a more manageable package. What's more, the f-holes have been eliminated to create a sleek-looking top that is also more resistant to feedback. The guitar's electronics have been pared down to a single, super-hot Dirty Fingers Plus humbucking pickup in the bridge position, along with a single volume and tone pot.

The no-nonsense ethos continues in the ES-339 Studio's looks—with minimal adornments, no body or fingerboard binding, no pickguard, and your choice of Ebony Black or Midnight Blue in smooth-satin nitrocellulose lacquer. Black-chrome hardware, a black Corian™ nut, and tortoiseshell truss-rod cover and neck-joint cover complete the picture. Playing is believing: check it out now at your authorized Gibson Memphis dealer.

Body and Neck

The ES-339 Studio is a more compact rendition of the original 335s of the late 1950s, with a semi-hollow body made from laminated maple and a solid maple center block, but without the traditional f-holes. The result is a blend of the traditional archtop's looks and sonic depth, and the solidbody's improved playing comfort, sustain, and resistance to feedback. The neck is made from solid maple, and topped with an unbound fingerboard made from baked maple, inlaid with simple pearloid dot position markers.

Pickups and Electronics

To make this a "semi" that was born to rock, the ES-339 Studio is equipped with a single Dirty Fingers Plus humbucker, one of Gibson's hottest pickups. For unbridled crunch and wailing lead tones, all with singing sustain, this pickup was designed for pure rock fury, yet it boasts surprising clarity for mellower moments. A single volume and tone control with ergonomic positioning keep it simple.

Hardware and Plastics

The ES-339 Studio carries a Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece, and high-quality Grover™ Rotomatic® tuners, all in black chrome. There's no pickguard, but a tortoiseshell truss-rod cover and neck-joint cover lend an alternative touch of class. The controls carry black Top-Hat knobs.