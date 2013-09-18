Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson Acoustic) Gibson 1941 SJ-100 Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson Acoustic) Gibson 1941 SJ-100 Image 3 of 3 Back detail (Image credit: Gibson Acoustic) Gibson 1941 SJ-100

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: As distinct in size and shape as it is tonally unique, the new SJ-100 is true to its origins in both brilliant tone and reasonable price. An American original with simple appointments, this great Gibson flat-top is an attractive, high-quality guitar that embodies the power and prowess of the Super Jumbo line.



The SJ-100 is the fitting cousin of the legendary SJ-200 - the 'King of the Flat-Tops' - based on the same distinctive shape and proportions but with more modest, historic appointments that appeal to many players.

Hand-crafted from solid tone woods, the spruce top and mahogany back and sides produce superb tone, deep bass and projection, with a sophisticated look in your choice of Vintage Sunburst or Antique Natural hand-sprayed nitrocellulose lacquer.

The unique, vintage Super Jumbo bridge is inspired by the originals from 1941 and found on only a few models from that time. The simple terraced pick guard in fire stripe nitrocellulose is a replica of the first SJ-100s from 1939.

Equipped with a Baggs Element pick-up, the SJ-100 is ready to respond to whatever performance circumstances demand.

