Get 50% off AmpliTube for iPhone and iPad

IK Multimedia has announced that it's halving the price of its popular AmpliTube app for iPad and iPhone until 30 August.

For the next week you can pickup the 'full' AmpliTube app for iOS devices (including 11 stompbox, five amp, five cab and two mic models) for £6.99, or $9.99/€7.99 in the US and Europe, respectively.

The firm's also offering up to 50 per cent off in-app purchases, including the multi-track recorder upgrade, the complete Fender and VocaLive bundles, plus individual amps, cabs and effects models. However, the sale does not currently include the recently released AmpliTube Slash bundle.

As always, you can find AmpliTube via the App Store on your iPhone/iPad, or via iTunes on your desktop PC. Here's a direct link to the AmpliTube App Store page to get you started.

Use IK's AmpliTube iRig or iRig Stomp mobile interfaces to connect your guitar, bass or keyboard to your mobile device and you are ready to rock! You can also use the iRig Mic to process and record vocals and acoustic instruments with this powerful mobile suite.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit IK Multimedia



