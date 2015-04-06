George Thorogood's top 5 tips for guitarists

Although the upcoming co-headline tour of George Thorogood And The Destroyers and Brian Setzer is being billed as the first time in 20 years since the two acts have hit the road together, Thorogood thinks it's actually longer than that. "I know we did it in 1988," he says. "It's been a while, that's for sure."

Asked why it's taken so long for the two guitar greats to pair up for a run of dates, Thorogood laughs and says, "You'd have to ask Brian. Maybe he's been too busy. It’s not like the two of us sit around on the corner and go, ‘OK, what do we do next?’ I don't know why it's taken us all this time, but I'm glad we're doing it.”

Thorogood promises a night full of fiery blues-rock and rockabilly, but he's dubious as to whether he and Setzer will lock horns on stage in dual guitar jams. "I think we're gonna keep the sets very separate," he says. "I don't really know any rockabilly. I do know one song by Eddie Cochran, Nervous Breakdown, and Brian does that in his set. And the truth is, I'm terrible at jamming. I admit it. Jamming with other guys is kind of an art art. My brain doesn’t go that way.”

On the following pages, Thorogood offers his top tips for guitarists. He stands by his second piece of advice ("Don't practice – just play") for warding off creative ruts. “I don’t get in ruts because I just play," he says. "Some night on stage are better than others, but that happens. It’s like doing a Broadway play: Every night, you’re playing to a different audience. Even though you’re performing the same material, some nights it’s full-speed ahead, and other nights it’s a battle. But you can't worry about it. Just play, man.”

The co-headline tour of George Thorogood And The Destroyers and Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot kicks off May 27 in Red Bank, NJ, and wraps June 20 in Saratoga, CA. For dates and ticket info, visit georgethorogood.com/tour.