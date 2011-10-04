Garbage finishing new album for 2012 release

It's been six long years since we heard from Garbage, the band comprised of Butch Vig, Shirley Manson, Steve Marker and Duke Erikson. But the '90s alt-rock giants, who were only happy when it rained, are now back together and finishing a new album which they are eyeing for a 2012 release.

"Years-worth of pent-up music came out in some bizarre ways. Bleary cell phone memos became real songs, conversations turned into lyrics, and new computer gizmos inspired wicked tangents," the band said, apparently in unison, in a slightly bizarre press release announcing their return.

"Ghosts came in, had their say. Everyone brought ideas, and everyone fought their corner. At the end of the day it all gets shoved through the four-way brain filter that is Garbage and it ends up sounding like nobody else. Red feathers and black tar."

Last week, Garbage stated on their Facebook page that they were "back in the studio today, we have three more weeks booked to hopefully finish everything!"

Also on Facebook, the band posted a 25-second video clip of what sounds like a backwards guitar loop. After a pan of a keyboard, the camera comes to rest on a whiteboard with what might be song titles: Euchre, Arm Wrestling and Girl Mask Scooter.