From design to stage, the life cycle of a Lowden

A player decides to choose a Lowden because the guitar speaks to them. Something in its unique sound and the craftsmanship which goes into the building of it captures the heart. The Lowden guitar reflects the very personal approach and philosophy of its designer, George Lowden.

He explains it like this: "Designing and building guitars is a matter of the wood choice first, the design second, and the workmanship third. Sourcing the AAAA and Master Grade woods we use is difficult and I have built up relationships with wood suppliers who know what I want .The soundboard and soundboard strutting material both have to be split rather than sawn.

"When wood is split , the split line follows the grain direction naturally whereas when it is sawn there is no guarantee that the sawn line will be parallel to the grain. This is important because if the wood fibres are very long (as in the split line) the transfer of sound is fast and efficient, and because wood which is split is stronger than wood which does not have long parallel grain."