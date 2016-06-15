Former Wings guitarist Henry McCullough dies aged 72

Henry McCullough, famed for his work with Wings, has died aged 72.

The guitarist played on iconic James Bond theme Live And Let Die, as well as singles Hi Hi Hi and My Love, the latter of which is famed for its tasteful guitar solo.

He also performed with Joe Cocker at Woodstock concert in 1969, as well as touring with the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd - his voice even features on Dark Side Of The Moon.

In recent years, McCullough released a number of blues-orientated albums, including Belfast To Boston and Poor Man's Moon.

"He was a pleasure to work with, a super-talented musician with a lovely sense of humour," Sir Paul McCartney posted on his official website.

"The solo he played on My Love was a classic that he made up on the spot in front of a live orchestra. Our deepest sympathies from my family to his."

Sir Van Morrison also paid tribute, stating, "I know he had some difficult times recently, but he will be remembered for his long and productive career in music."

"My thoughts are with his friends and family at this time."