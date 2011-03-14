Foo Fighters cover Pink Floyd, McCartney, Prince on new album

Dave Grohl and co like it 'Medium Rare' on upcoming covers set

Foo Fighters will celebrate Record Store Day next month with a limited-edition album of cover tunes called Medium Rare on which they tackle songs by Paul McCartney and Wings, Joe Walsh, Cream, Prince and more.

Medium Rare will be issued on vinyl on 16 April, just days after the much-anticipated Wasting Light. Wasting Light, produced by Butch Vig, is the group's first album of all-new material since 2007's Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace.

Here is the track listing for Medium Rare with the original artists noted:

Band On The Run (Paul McCartney and Wings)

I Feel Free (Cream)

Life Of Illusion (Joe Walsh)

Young Man Blues (Mose Allison)

Bad Reputation (Thin Lizzy)

Darling Nikki (Prince)

Down In The Park (Gary Numan)

Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty)

Danny Says (The Ramones)

Have A Cigar (Pink Floyd)

Never Talking To You Again (Hüsker Dü)

Gas Chamber (Angry Samoans)

This Will Be Our Year (The Zombies)

Earlier this year, Foo Fighters teamed up with The Who's Roger Daltrey at the Shockwaves NME Awards for a blistering take on Young Man Blues (see video above). The Who performed what is still considered the definitive version of the Mose Allison song on their classic Live At Leeds set.