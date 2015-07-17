First look video: Vox VX II modelling guitar amp
Vox VX II
Building on the legacy of Vox's Valvetronix series, the VX II combo promises to take “an evolutionary step for modelling technology” - and we set out to put it to the test.
Take a look at our video below to see how the amp performs, and scroll through the gallery for more insight into the VX II.
Control panel
The combo packs 11 amp models - Deluxe CL, Tweed 4x10, Boutique CL, Boutique OD, Vox AC30, Vox AC30TB, Brit 1959, Brit 800, Brit VM, SL-OD and Double Rec - as well as eight effects: chorus, flanger, phaser, tremolo, analogue delay, tape echo, plus spring and hall reverbs.
Rear
The lightweight, sealed ABS enclosure is designed to enhance low-end and projection from the 8” speaker, while a USB port allows for easy integration with DAWs and Vox's JamVOX III software.
Tech
Inside, Vox's new VET (Virtual Element Technology) emulates actual circuits and components, while an FET-based analogue power amp promises a valve-like dynamic response from the amp's 30-watt output.