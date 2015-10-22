First look video: Fretlocks demo

When we first posted about Fretlocks, even we couldn't have anticipated the excitement these single-string capos would cause among guitarists.

The 'locks simply stick onto your fretboard and two tiny blades 'fret' the string, allowing guitarists to play "impossible music".

As an example of the kind of playing Fretlocks can inspire, we thought we'd share a video of our first play with the accessory - you can watch it above.

In the video, we've 'locked the 6th fret on the D string, 9th fret on the G, and 7th fret on the B, and we're playing an Epiphone Les Paul Custom Pro.

Head over to Fretlocks for more info.