Fender's golden years

The Fender Electric Instrument Company played a pivotal role in defining the very sound of rock and pop music with the instruments it made between 1950 and 1965.

It's almost beyond belief to imagine that in 15 short years, Fender produced some of the most iconic instrument designs ever, and in the case of the Strat pretty much defined the sound and image of an electric guitar for an entire generation.

Here’s how the story unfolded..