Fender unveils new Machete and Super-Sonic heads

Image 1 of 4 Fender Machete 50 Head

Image 2 of 4 Fender Super-Sonic 22 Head

Image 3 of 4 Fender Machete 112 Enclosure

Image 4 of 4 Fender Machete 412 Enclosure



Fender has announced three new additions to its Machete family of high-gain amplifiers - the Machete 50 Head, Machete 112 Enclosure and Machete 412 Enclosure, plus a new head for its Super-Sonic range - the Super-Sonic 22.

The first Machete amp, the Machete Combo, was only launched at NAMM this year and aimed to corner the high-gain, high-end market enjoyed by the likes Mesa/Boogie. Now it seems the firm is keen to offer guitarists more choice and has subsequently released two cabinet options and repackaged the combo into the Machete 50 Head, all of which (bar the 412) are the same width as the combo and stack neatly upon each other.

In addition, Fender's performed a similar trick with the Super-Sonic 22 head, taking the slightly older, but still much-loved amp from the Super-Sonic 22 combo, originally released in 2010 and hailed in our review as a "small gig revolution" for those in search of 50s and 60s tones.

Check out the full press release below and click through the gallery above to see the new amps and speakers.

PRESS RELEASE: Fender is thrilled to expand its amp and cab offering with the introduction of the Machete 50 Head, Machete 112 Enclosure, Machete 412 Enclosure, and the Super-Sonic 22 Head. These four high-performance tone machines will provide guitarists with endless mix-and-match options and superior versatility.

Decked out in distinctive black vinyl covering with inlaid white piping and gray vinyl "steering wheel grip" accents, the seriously sinister Machete 50 Head is a high-gain 50-watt tube head designed for the sonically adventurous. It features two channels (both gain, volume, low, mid, high, and notch); pull gain knob to adjust channel one's preamp gain level; pull volume knob out to select the "channel one boost" channel for an extra boost of preamp gain; notch control that lets you adjust the channel one mid-frequency attenuation for a variety of American and British tonal flavors; built-in reverb that adjusts the reverb level for both channels; adjustable damping control for loose or tight speaker response; power amp mute switch for silent recording; XLR line output with cabinet emulation selector switch; and MIDI in for use with MIDI controllers.

The Machete 112 and 412 Enclosures are professional-grade closed-back cabs with a single 12" Celestion® Vintage 30 speaker and resonantly rock-solid birch-ply construction with distinctive black vinyl covering, inlaid white piping, Black Silver Strand grille cloth, chrome corners and convenient pop-out casters. They add fullness when used as an extension cabinet with the Machete combo, and are a perfect match for the Machete 50 Head or other quality tube amps.

Super-Sonic amplifiers are powerful tools that let guitarists create glorious Fender clean and overdriven tones and expressive modern high-gain distortion all in one no-nonsense amp. The Super-Sonic 22 Head offers the exact same features as the ever-popular combo version, which is based on the classic Deluxe Reverb® power amp design. This toneful medium-powered head mates to perfection with the Super-Sonic 212 cab or other quality 8-ohm speaker cabinets. It is available in classic Black/Silver or vintage-style 1961 Blonde/Oxblood versions, and both feature ivory radio knobs and flowing 1960s script logo.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender



