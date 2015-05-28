Fender takes American Standard Tour on the road

Tickets for the American Standard tour are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Get in there!

Fender will be on tour this summer, in a jaunt through the UK and Ireland promising a celebration of the sounds, heritage and evolution of their flagship American Standard models.

The Stratocaster, Telecaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass will be showcased through a series of demonstrations and Q&As with experts from Fender itself. Lucky attendees will also get the opportunity to try out a range of Fender's USA-made instruments.

Tickets are available free - yes, free - on a first-come, first-served basis, and all attendees will also be entered into a draw to win the Fender American Standard Instrument of their choice.

For free tickets and more info head over to fender.com/uk-tour.