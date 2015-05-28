More

Fender takes American Standard Tour on the road

By , (, )

Free tickets available for UK/Irish showcase

Tickets for the American Standard tour are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Get in there!
Tickets for the American Standard tour are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Get in there!

Fender will be on tour this summer, in a jaunt through the UK and Ireland promising a celebration of the sounds, heritage and evolution of their flagship American Standard models.

The Stratocaster, Telecaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass will be showcased through a series of demonstrations and Q&As with experts from Fender itself. Lucky attendees will also get the opportunity to try out a range of Fender's USA-made instruments.

Tickets are available free - yes, free - on a first-come, first-served basis, and all attendees will also be entered into a draw to win the Fender American Standard Instrument of their choice.

For free tickets and more info head over to fender.com/uk-tour.

Dates and venues

  •  Glasgow - O2 ABC 2 - 07 July
  •  Edinburgh - Voodoo Rooms - 08 July 
  • Newcastle - The Cluny - 14 July 
  • York - Fibbers - 15 July 
  • Liverpool - The Cavern Club - 22 July
  •  Manchester - Ruby Lounge - 23 July 
  • Nottingham - Rough Trade - 28 July 
  • Birmingham - The Flapper - 29 July 
  • Bristol - The Fleece - 04 August
  •  London - Rough Trade East - 12 August
  •  Dublin - O2 Academy 2 - 18 August