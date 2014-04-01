Fender stars join Learn To Play Day 2014

Image 1 of 2 Joel Peat of Lawson Joel Peat of Lawson Image 2 of 2 Lower Than Atlantis Lower Than Atlantis

Lawson lead guitarist Joel Peat, and Lower Than Atlantis members Mike Duce (Guitar, Vocals), Dec Hart (Bass) and Ben Sansom (Guitar) will all be visiting Fender's Learn To Play Day in London on Saturday April 12th.

The day is an open house for anyone interested in the guitar, and in particular those thinking of taking up the instrument. Beginners will be offered a free, short introductory lesson. Fender, the world's leading guitar manufacturer, will host the event in conjunction with the Registry of Guitar Tutors (RGT) and there will be guitar specialists and qualified tutors on hand to offer advice and answer questions.

"We are delighted that Joel from Lawson and Mike, Dec and Ben from Lower Than Atlantis will be stopping by during the day to help raise awareness of 'Learn To Play Day'. They may even hand out a few playing tips themselves!" commented Fender's Russell North.

Lawson

Lawson only released their first single in 2012 but already they've had 5 Top 10 hits including 'Standing In The Dark', 'Brokenhearted' plus their most recent offering 'Juliet'. Their debut album, 'Chapman Square' went straight in to the top 5. From touring pubs of the UK, they have now had four sold out headline tours. They spent the summer of 2013 performing at Festivals including T In The Park, V and Isle of Wight and finished with a tour across America, Asia and Australasia.

Joel grew up in Mansfield, where his music teacher mum pushed him to try different instruments and his dad bombarded him with Motown records. His musical influences include John Mayer and Joe Bonamassa.

Lower Than Atlantis

UK rock band and Fender endorsees Lower Than Atlantis are at work on their fourth album, following the success of their acclaimed 2013 Island Records release 'Changing Tune'. Favourites of the rock festival circuit, the band undertook their biggest headline tour to date in 2013.

Learn To Play Day is a national event organised by the Music for All charity to inspire new and lapsed musicians to take up playing an instrument. The Gallery Soho has views down Denmark Street, London's world-famous music shop destination, and retailers on the street will be supporting the day's activities.

Fender's Learn To Play Day 2014 event takes place on April 12 at The Gallery Soho, 125 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0EW from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more details and to join the event hithttp://on.fb.me/1dvyg0b