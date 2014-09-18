Fender reveals Tom Petty signature Kingman dreadnought

Image 1 of 5 Tom Petty and his new Kingman dreadnought Tom Petty and his new Kingman dreadnought Image 2 of 5 Tom Petty Kingman dreadnought signature Image 3 of 5 Tom Petty Kingman dreadnought signature Image 4 of 5 Tom Petty Kingman dreadnought signature Image 5 of 5 Tom Petty Kingman dreadnought signature

As one of America's most renowned musicians, Tom Petty's songs have always featured great guitar work from hits such as Free Falling and Runnin' Down A Dream to his work with The Travelling Wilburys on Handle With Care and End Of The Line.

So in honour of him, the Fender Acoustic Custom Shop have announced the arrival of a limited edition Tom Petty Kingman dreadnought, built to his personal style and specs. With 25 being made in the limited run, it's an outstanding guitar with a AA sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides completed in a black nitrocellulose finish.

Gold pickguard and more

Adorning the top is a gold pickguard, a chequerboard rosette, ivoroid binding, an indian rosewood bridge with bone pins and two knobs for volume and tone that control the Fishman VT-2 pickup/preamp system.

Interestingly, the neck isn't standard; it's a classic "C" shaped electric neck with a '62 Stratocaster headstock (two string trees) glossed with a "Midas gold" finish. With a 20 fret indian rosewood fretboard sporting a 10" radius (perfect for chord and single note playing), a natural gloss finish and vintage tuners it looks stunning!

With the guitar comes a black hardshell case, a certificate of authenticity and an Acoustic Custom Shop Toolkit to maintain the guitar. In addition there's an autographed copy of Petty's latest album, Hypnotic Eye.

