Fender expands its American Standard Series
PRESS RELEASE: Fender is proud to expand its popular American Standard series. The series, which debuted in 1986, has become the proverbial heart of the Fender brand, fusing the best of classic and contemporary features.
“The Fender American Standard series is the core of the Fender lineup, the place where we combine our 60-plus years of history with modern innovations in a perfect blend of the best of yesterday and today,” said Justin Norvell, vice president of marketing at Fender. “They are handcrafted American originals, and the choice of professionals worldwide. These seven new models provide musicians with an even greater tonal palette, making the American Standard a great choice no matter what features or sounds a player is seeking. With the American Standard series, we make art in our instruments, so musicians can make their art with them in their music.”
American Standard Stratocaster
The American Standard Stratocaster guitar is the same great model it has always been, and now it’s upgraded with aged plastic parts and full-sounding Fender Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups. The latest iteration of the time-honored classic, it is the very essence of Strat tone and remains a beauty to see, hear and feel. Now available in two new colors, Bordeaux Metallic and Ocean Blue Metallic.
American Standard Stratocaster HSS
The American Standard Stratocaster HSS features the same features as the American Standard Stratocaster as well as a Diamondback humbucking bridge pickup.
American Standard Stratocaster HH
The American Standard Stratocaster HH model comes equipped with a pair of Twin Head Vintage humbucking pickups that deliver enormous full-bodied sound, three-way blade pickup switching and three aged white control knobs (one for each pickup and a single master tone).
Other premium features on these instruments include a maple neck with comfortable “modern C” profile and four-screw Micro-Tilt neck plate, 9.5” fingerboard radius and 22 medium jumbo frets, three-ply parchment pickguard, two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with vintage-style stamped steel saddles, and more. The HSS is also available with a maple or rosewood fingerboard in Bordeaux Metallic and Ocean Blue Metallic, while the HH is available in 3-Color Sunburst and Black with a rosewood fingerboard, and Olympic White and Ocean Blue Metallic with a maple fingerboard. Hard-shell case included.
American Standard Telecaster
The American Standard Telecaster guitar has been upgraded with a comfortable new body contour and classic-sounding Fender Custom Shop Twisted Tele (neck) and Broadcaster (bridge) pickups. The latest incarnation of a truly timeless classic, it rings more fully, brightly and crisply than ever. Now available in Bordeaux Metallic and Ocean Blue Metallic.
American Standard Telecaster HH
The American Standard Telecaster HH hot-rods the time-honored American Standard Telecaster with a pair of Twin Head Vintage humbucking pickups that deliver enormous full-bodied sound.
Other premium features include a maple neck with comfortable “modern C” profile and four-screw Micro-Tilt neck plate, 9.5” fingerboard radius and 22 medium jumbo frets, three-way blade pickup switching, three-ply parchment pickguard, two knurled chrome control knobs (master volume, master tone), American Standard string-through-body bridge with six bent steel-steel saddles and stamped brass plate, and more. Available in 3-Color Sunburst and Black with a rosewood fingerboard, and Olympic White and Ocean Blue Metallic with a maple fingerboard. Hardshell case included.
American Standard Dimension Bass IV HH
Fender’s flagship American Standard lineup now has a Dimension bass of its own. Great looking, smooth playing and phenomenal sounding, the American Standard Dimension Bass IV HH delivers the U.S.-made pinnacle of modern pro bass style, power, performance and personality. Personal tone can be sculpted with the great power and tonal finesse of two Dimension humbucking pickups, paired with the fantastic playing comfort of the asymmetrical “C”-shaped neck profile and compound-radius fingerboard (9.5”-14”).
Other premium features include a convenient heel-mounted “spoke wheel” truss rod adjustment, asymmetrical neck heel with five-screw neck plate, Strong Armheadstock string retainer, 21 medium jumbo frets and dot inlays, three-ply black pickguard, three knurled chrome control knobs (one for each pickup and single master tone), Fender Hi-Mass bridge with chrome-plated brass saddles and Fender “F” lightweight vintage-paddle keys with tapered shafts. Available in 3-Color Sunburst and Black with a rosewood fingerboard, and Olympic White and Ocean Blue Metallic with a maple fingerboard. Hard-shell case included.
American Standard Dimension Bass V HH
The American Standard Dimension Bass HH is also available as the American Standard Dimension Bass V HH five-string model.