Fender expands California Series

Fender has rolled out a number of new additions to its California series and announced a new Artist Design Ukulele.

The Sonoran SCE Wildwood IV, an electro-acoustic featuring a Strat-style headstock, Viking bridge and Fishman Presys preamp system, is the first of the new models and will is available with both Dao and Purpleheart back and sides, with an SRP of $699.

Read more: Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster

Next up is the Kingman Jumbo SCE Limited Edition, a single cut jumbo electro acoustic with a solid spruce top, laminated mahogany back and sides and a maple Strat-style neck with an SRP of $729.99.

Finally comes the Jimmy Stafford Signature Nohea ukulele, an all koa electro-acoustic uke based on the Train guitarist's own custom instrument.

For more information visit the official Fender website.

Fender press release

Fender acoustics is proud to welcome two new acoustic guitars and one ukulele to its fall collection, the Sonoran™ SCE Wildwood IV, Kingman™ Jumbo SCE Limited Edition, and Jimmy Stafford Nohea Ukulele.

Reminiscent of the colorfully distinctive Fender Wildwood acoustics of the 1960s, the Sonoran SCE Wildwood IV dreadnought was created with exotic woods that make for a truly special instrument with remarkable look, sound and feel.

Premium features include a solid spruce top for superior balanced tone, matched with an exotic back and sides in either exotic dao or purpleheart. Dao wood imparts a gentle tropical look with balanced tone, while purpleheart wood has an elegantly striking look and extended dynamic range.

Other features include a maple neck with “C”-shaped profile and Stratocaster® headstock, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with bone nut, rosewood-base Fender “Viking” bridge with compensated bone saddle and aged white pins, three-ply gold pickguard, and Fishman® Presys™ pickup/preamp system with volume control, three-band EQ, mid-sweep control, low-battery light and built-in tuner.

Large in size and volume with a vibe that screams Fender, the Kingman Jumbo SCE is a jumbo cutaway acoustic that can cut through any mix with its loud booming bass thanks to its solid spruce and laminated mahogany back and sides.

It offers a natural body finish, maple Strat® neck with “C”-shaped profile, quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing, Fishman® Presys™ preamp with built-in tuner, dual action truss rod for increased stability, all-solid rosewood bridge plate, and bone nut and saddle.

Fender’s Jimmy Stafford Signature Nohea ukulele is based on the Train guitarist’s customized ukulele Nohea model, as heard on 2009 hit “Hey, Soul Sister.” It’s a real stunner, too, with a gorgeous all-koa body, abalone acrylic rosette and binding, and a rich Transparent Black gloss finish.

Other features include scalloped fan bracing, 17” scale, “U”-shaped mahogany neck with aged white binding and Telecaster® headstock, 19-fret rosewood fingerboard with abalone acrylic dot inlays, rosewood bridge and Fishman® Sonitone™ soundhole pickup system with volume and tone controls. Includes a gig bag.