Fender Custom Shop 2012 Limited Edition range

Limited Edition 1969 Relic Stratocaster
The Fender Custom Shop has unveiled five seriously desirable new and unique guitars and basses as part of its 2012 Limited Edition series, including a 1963 Heavy Relic Strat, 1959 Heavy Relic Telecaster and, perhaps most interestingly a two-pickup La Cabronita “Boracha” reverse-body Jazzmaster. Click through the gallery to take a look at the new instruments.
They say: “Our twist on the iconic late 60s Stratocaster features medium jumbo frets, Abby hand wound '69 pickups, and a reversed headstock with a 9.5-inch radius for easier string bending. This Stratocaster reflects a defining era for Fender and rock music in general, and we have included some of our most requested features.”
Limited Edition 1963 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
They say: “The modified Stratocaster will always be a special canvas for us. This heavy Relic '63 Strat is meant to reflect the instruments from the 80s when lots of people were installing after market bridges, pickups, refrets, etc., in an effort to "upgrade" their axe. This guitar features a Duncan JB Model bridge pickup but with a coil-tap allowing the pickup to be split so that the user can still get a single coil sound out of it.”
Limited Edition 1959 Heavy Relic Telecaster
They say: “One of our favorite colors is Celedon Green and we have used it here on this workhorse tone-machine that includes many of our most requested features that are usually reserved for Master Built models. The guitar features a Twisted Tele neck pickup and a Nocaster bridge pickup delivering a blistering combination that is further intensified by the four-way pickup selector. A soft V neck shape and 9.5-inch radius completes this unique Telecaster.”
Limited Edition Relic La Cabronita "Boracha" Jazzmaster
They say: “Released as a one pickup last year, this guitar (as it's Cabronita family is meant to) pushes the boundaries and creates a unique looking and sounding instrument. The customized wiring is the same as the original Especial, with a volume, three-way selector and a S-1 switch that re-voices the guitar for layering in the studio.”
Limited Edition Relic La Cabronita "Boracho" Bass
They say: “The latest addition to our ever-growing dysfunctional Cabronita family of misfits. Make no mistake, this bass has the thump of its precessor the "Porazzo", and the looks of its sister the "Boracha". The "Boracho" bass has a reversed Jazzmaster body adding mass to the bass and along with the custom T.V. Jones Thunderblade pickup which is placed ever-so-precisely under the proper harmonics, creates a very unique and LOUD sounding bass.”