Fender Custom Shop 2012 Limited Edition range

The Fender Custom Shop has unveiled five seriously desirable new and unique guitars and basses as part of its 2012 Limited Edition series, including a 1963 Heavy Relic Strat, 1959 Heavy Relic Telecaster and, perhaps most interestingly a two-pickup La Cabronita “Boracha” reverse-body Jazzmaster. Click through the gallery to take a look at the new instruments.

Limited Edition 1969 Relic Stratocaster

They say: “Our twist on the iconic late 60s Stratocaster features medium jumbo frets, Abby hand wound '69 pickups, and a reversed headstock with a 9.5-inch radius for easier string bending. This Stratocaster reflects a defining era for Fender and rock music in general, and we have included some of our most requested features.”