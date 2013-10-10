Fender announces '68 Custom Series amps

Image 1 of 3 Fender Vintage Modified '68 Custom Twin Reverb Fender Vintage Modified '68 Custom Twin Reverb Image 2 of 3 Fender Vintage Modified '68 Custom Deluxe Reverb Fender Vintage Modified '68 Custom Deluxe Reverb Image 3 of 3 Fender Vintage Modified '68 Custom Princeton Reverb Fender Vintage Modified '68 Custom Princeton Reverb

Fender has announced three new amps for its Vintage Modified range (home to the previously reviewed Fender Super Champ X2), in the form of the '68 Custom Twin Reverb, '68 Custom Deluxe Reverb and '68 Custom Princeton Reverb models.

The new amps channel traditional late-'60s Fender silver-face tone, but take their aesthetic inspiration specifically from the '68 line, featuring silver and turquoise front panels and grille cloths. Under the hood, key features include custom Schumacher transformers, spring reverb and Celestion speakers.

The amps are already available to order and have MSRPs of $1,349.99/£1,198.80 for the Deluxe Reverb, $1,799.99/£1,498.80 for the Twin Reverb and $1,199.99/£994.80 for the Princeton Reverb.

PRESS RELEASE: SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (October 8, 2013) — Fender is proud to announce the '68 Custom series amplifiers, which consist of the '68 Custom Twin Reverb®, '68 Custom Deluxe Reverb® and '68 Custom Princeton Reverb® models.

1968 was a transitional year for Fender amps, with tone that was still pure Fender, but a look that was brand new. With a silver-and-turquoise front panel and classy aluminum "drip edge" grille cloth trim, '68 Custom amps pay tribute to the classic look, sound and performance of Fender's late-'60s "silver-face" amps, but feature a special twist.

Both channels boast reverb and tremolo, and the "custom" channels have modified Bassman® tone stacks that give modern players greater tonal flexibility with pedals. In addition, all models include custom-made Schumacher transformers (like the originals), tube-driven spring reverb and Celestion® speakers, which deliver a more distinctively rock 'n' roll flavor.

The Twin Reverb remained the backline amp of choice for pros and amateurs everywhere. Clear, deep and powerful, it produced big tube tone, with world-class Fender reverb and vibrato effects. For countless guitarists ever since, the Twin Reverb has been the go-to amp for classic Fender sound. The '68 Custom Twin Reverb Amp pushes 85 watts of tube power through dual 12" Celestion® G12V-70 speakers and features.

The Deluxe Reverb remained the ideal recording and performing amp. Small, light and moderately powered, it produced big tube tone. The '68 Custom Deluxe Reverb Amp is a 22 watt amp with a single 12" Celestion® G12V-70 speaker.

The Princeton Reverb remained the perfect recording amp. The '68 Custom Princeton Reverb is a 12-watt amp that features one 10" Celestion® TEN 30 speaker.

For more information and to find a dealer near you, go to www.fender.com.