Fender and London Underground map out new Stratocaster guitar design

St John's Wood, we would… would you buy this guitar?

Since 1954, the Fender Stratocaster has been an icon of American design, but it's just received a very British makeover thanks to a partnership with London Underground.

Unveiled by London musician James Black at St John's Wood Tube station, the Tube Map Strat carries an engraved neck plate and Transport for London logo on the back of the headstock, plus the unique ability to help you get back to the Victoria bus station after a gig, courtesy of its Tube map finish.

Elsewhere, the made-in-Mexico guitar packs the expected triple single-coil pickup and maple neck configuration.

The launch of the guitar comes as Transport for London and the London Transport Museum celebrate 'Transported by Design', an 18-month programme of events and exhibitions on good design in transport networks.

50 Fender Tube Map Stratocasters have been produced, each priced at £599 and available to pre-order from the London Transport Museum Shop.