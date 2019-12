Image 1 of 2 Faith FKV Naked Venus front Faith FKV Naked Venus front Image 2 of 2 Faith FKV Naked Venus back Faith FKV Naked Venus back

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: The Faith Naked series are the very essence of an acoustic guitar.

Unburdened by unnecessary cosmetics, the solid spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides are satin finished allowing the wood to resonate with total freedom.

This Venus model is a cutaway 'concert' shape with a Shadow pickup and preamp. Retail prices are around £440.

Click here to return to the Faith booth.