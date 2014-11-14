Explore Hendrix's London with an interactive map celebrating Jimi: All Is By My Side

Thanks to a new interactive map, you can now trace some of Jimi Hendrix's most famous London haunts online.

The map - produced by the makers of the biopic Jimi: All Is By My Side - gives information on places of Hendrix interest including his first London home in Hyde Park Towers, The Marquee Club and many more.

Click here to see an interactive map of Jimi Hendrix's London

Jimi: All Is By My Side starring Andre Benjamin (Outkast's Andre 3000) and directed by John Ridley (12 Years A Slave), charts a year of Hendrix's life; 1966-67 and covers Jimi's progression from a New York-based sideman to his arrival on the London scene and triumphant Monterey appearance.

It is available to stream on demand here.