Experiencing Nirvana exhibition marks Cobain anniversary
Experiencing Nirvana: Band shot
To mark the 20th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death, Proud Camden is hosting a gallery of Nirvana shots from photographers Charles Peterson and Steve Double.
The exhibition runs until 11 May 2014.
For more information visit the official Proud website.
Experiencing Nirvana Stella Acoustic
Experiencing Nirvana: Krist Novoselic
Experiencing Nirvana: In Utero press tour 1993
Experiencing Nirvana: Kurt on stage, Rajis, LA
Experiencing Nirvana: stage dive
Experiencing Nirvana: upside down Kurt
Experiencing Nirvana: Drum kit Kurt
Experiencing Nirvana: Kurt on the guitar
Experiencing Nirvana: Reading
Experiencing Nirvana: Kurt on the mic
