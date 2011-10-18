Exeter Vintage Guitar Fair tickets now available

Tickets are now on sale for this year's Vintage Guitar Fair. The event is set to take place at Havana, Exeter, Devon, UK on 3-4 December 2011.

2011's event promises even more entertainment from live music to guitar clinics and there will also be a raffle on the day.

Here's the official press release:

"Vintage Guitar Fair is a unique event based in the south west of the UK, taking place on 3 and 4 December at Havana, Exeter. Attendees can come to buy, sell or trade gear to each other in a friendly and secure environment, or simply relax and enjoy the demonstrations and workshops being conducted throughout the day.

"Taking the concept of the guitar show, but putting the focus on the attendees being able to buy, sell and trade gear, the Vintage Guitar Fair is one of a kind.

"With workshops from some of the industry's best guitarists, demonstrations from local and global manufacturers alike, and the opportunity to fuel your GAS; tickets are available from just £8 on the Vintage Guitar Fair website, and will also be available on the door from £10.

"Under 12s get in free when accompanied by an adult."

Visit the Vintage Guitar Fair website for tickets and information.