EVH reveals new Circles finish for Striped Series guitar
The Striped Series has been seriously in demand since its introduction in early 2013, and the fervour shows no sign of letting up with the addition of a whole new outlandish finish, named 'Circles'.
The design is based on Eddie Van Halen's 1981 guitar, which he used for live renditions of the drop D-tuned Unchained, and features a far-out black-and-white 'crop circles' graphic on the front, and a distinctive 'See Ya Later Bye' print on the back.
Elsewhere, the guitar is spec'd to the same rock-ready standards as the rest of the Striped Series, with a hand-rubbed oil maple neck and compound radius fretboard, EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking vibrato with D-Tuna, plus a single EVH Wolfgang humbucker. And yes, the tone knob is, of course, a volume knob.
The Striped Series Circles features a far-out black-and-white 'crop circles' graphic on the front, and a distinctive 'See Ya Later Bye' print on the back.
Even from the rear, the Circles is unmistakably an EVH guitar
One of the few departures from EVH's original is a correctly positioned jack socket; Eddie's was fitted upside-down
The graphic gloss finish comes complete with a tone (ie, volume) knob turning suggestion
True EVH nuts will want to remove the rear vibrato cover for maximum authenticity
EVH's D-Tuna allows easy access to drop D tuning – perfect for busting out Unchained
The EVH logo adorns the Strat-a-like headstock
With a smooth, 'played-in' feel, the hand-rubbed oil neck is ripe for blistering riffs and solos