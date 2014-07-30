EVH reveals new Circles finish for Striped Series guitar

The Striped Series has been seriously in demand since its introduction in early 2013, and the fervour shows no sign of letting up with the addition of a whole new outlandish finish, named 'Circles'.

The design is based on Eddie Van Halen's 1981 guitar, which he used for live renditions of the drop D-tuned Unchained, and features a far-out black-and-white 'crop circles' graphic on the front, and a distinctive 'See Ya Later Bye' print on the back.

Elsewhere, the guitar is spec'd to the same rock-ready standards as the rest of the Striped Series, with a hand-rubbed oil maple neck and compound radius fretboard, EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking vibrato with D-Tuna, plus a single EVH Wolfgang humbucker. And yes, the tone knob is, of course, a volume knob.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the EVH Striped Series Circles, and head to the official EVH website for more info.