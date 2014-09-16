EVH launches Wolfgang Standard Series, revamps Wolfgang Special Series

EVH has just unveiled the new Wolfgang Standard Series with two models, the WG Standard and the WG-T Standard - Tunamatic. Additionally, the company has announced that it's revamping its Wolfgang Special Series.

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard

The EVH Wolfgang WG Standard, the most affordable Wolfgang model yet, is decked out with a flat top crafted with or without a gorgeous quilt maple top and featuring a special "comfort cut" forearm contour for maximum playing ease. Other features include a one-piece bolt-on maple neck with satin finish and graphite reinforcement, smooth and fast compound radius maple fingerboard (12"-16") with comfortable rolled edges and 22 jumbo frets, dual EVH Wolfgang direct-mount humbucking pickups, two domed black control knobs (master volume, master tone), EVH Floyd Rose® Special bridge and locking nut, and EVH tuners. Available in gloss Trans Red and Trans Black finishes (quilt maple), and gloss Black.

EVH Wolfgang WG-T Standard - Tunamatic

The EVH Wolfgang WG Standard is also available as the EVH Wolfgang WG-T Standard - Tunamatic featuring an EVH Tunamatic bridge for rock-solid intonation and tuning stability.

EVH Wolfgang Special

The spellbinding new Wolfgang Special model is now available with a basswood body and gorgeous arched flame maple top, crafted in EVH's Ensenada, Mexico facility with a re-imagined design that delivers more guitar at greater value than ever before. Features include a quartersawn maple neck with an oil finish and special Wolfgang profile, smooth and fast compound-radius maple fingerboard (12"-16") with comfortable rolled edges and 22 jumbo frets, dual EVH Wolfgang direct-mount humbucking pickups, two domed black control knobs (master volume, master tone), EVH Floyd Rose® bridge and locking nut, and EVH tuners. Available in Tobacco Sunburst, Natural, Three-Tone Cherry Burst and Burnt Cherry Burst; and without the flame maple top in matte Stealth finish, and Gloss Black and Vintage White finishes.

