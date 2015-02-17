Eventide releases H9 Looper algorithm

The H9 is Eventide's multi-effects wonderbox, capable of running all the effects from the ModFactor, PitchFactor, TimeFactor and Space pedals, minus the TimeFactor's looper - until now.

Eventide has announced the Looper algorithm for the H9, which is available for free until the end of February 2015, after which it will cost $25 via the H9 Control app.

The Looper algorithm offers reverse, play and record functions with real-time Varispeed control (from 2x to pause and reverse 2x), loop head and tail trimming, auto beat quantization, intelligent beat sync and MIDI clock sync.

For more information on the H9 Looper, check out the video above or the Eventide website.