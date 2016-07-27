Europe's Joey Tempest: how I wrote The Final Countdown

Joey Tempest was just 17 years old when he wrote Europe’s biggest hit, The Final Countdown.

The song, from the 1986 album of the same name, would go on to change his life dramatically, transforming the relatively unknown Swedish rockers into one of the hottest bands in the world.

Admittedly, it’s the kind of term that gets thrown around a fair bit in this day and age, but few others could say they were number 1 in 25 countries across the globe at one single moment. Their dreams had finally come true.

“It started with me borrowing a Korg Polysix keyboard from [friend and not before long, bandmate] Mic Michaeli, who went to the same school,” begins the Europe frontman, sat in the basement of Gibson’s London HQ on a warm summer’s day.

I write lyrics by a piano, because it’s a rich instrument; you don’t need a whole band with you

“I think it helped me write differently. I thought it could bring another dimension to our future. We only wanted one guitar player, but when the solos came in, it sometimes felt a bit empty, so we put pads in there, even on the first few albums.

“I write lyrics by a piano, because it’s a rich instrument; you don’t need a whole band with you. At the beginning of the '80s, there was the big influx of keyboards, so I borrowed one and came up with it in a night.”

It was in that moment of inspiration, Tempest let his creative juices flow, penning in just a matter of minutes the bare bones of the song that would make him a multi-millionaire for the rest of his life.

The song wrote itself, and you could probably say it was the most productive night of his career, in that sense.

“I found this sweeping sound; it felt special to me,” grins Tempest. “So then I did a one-minute demo of it, with no verses, no nothing - just this hook building up.

“I was still in college, and the teachers always told me off for not concentrating enough. I’d be rehearsing with John and the others at night and partying, going to see bands like Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake or whoever came to town.

“I guess I was a bit aloof - it was a three-year machine technique college course, so it was far removed from music. My mum wanted me to go to that place, and I did okay, but it wasn’t really my thing.”