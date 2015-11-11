Epiphone unveils Jeff Waters 'Annihilation-II' Flying V electric guitar

Back in 2010, Annihilator main man Jeff Waters unleashed his debut signature model - a bright red V with a kill switch and a sit-down grip - and for 2015, Epiphone has updated the format with the 'Annihilation-II' Flying V.

Now finished in the none-more-metal Annihilation Red, the 'Annihilation-II' packs a solid mahogany body with 'non-slip shred grip' on the lower bout to aid practising sitting down, plus a pair of Epiphone ProBucker humbuckers - ProBucker 2 in the neck and hotter ProBucker 3 in the bridge - with Epiphone's KillPot kill switch activated by pressing the master volume control.

Elsewhere, the guitar offers a SlimTaper D-profile bolt-on neck, with a 24-fret phenolic fingerboard, Grover Rotomatic machineheads and LockTone Tune-O-Matic/stopbar bridge.

The Epiphone Jeff Waters 'Annihilation-II' Flying V is available from February for $832 including gigbag - head over to Epiphone for more.