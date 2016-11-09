Epiphone introduces Ltd Ed Korina Flying V, Explorer and Explorer Bass guitars
Introduction
Epiphone has announced three tasty-looking additions to its limited-edition line: the Korina Flying V, Explorer and Explorer Bass.
All three guitars promise rich tone and light weight from the korina bodies, while Epi’s Alnico Classic humbuckers are aboard the guitars and XR XT humbuckers feature on the Explorer Bass.
As with Epi’s recent koa Les Paul Custom and Wildkat models, we like the look of these. A lot. It’s a shame the Explorer doesn’t have a white pickguard for total Edge vibes, but hey, you can’t have everything.
The trio is up for sale exclusively at American Musical for $549 apiece in the US, but should hit stores around the rest of the world soon. Read on for the full skinny from Epiphone itself…
Epiphone Ltd Ed Korina Flying V
PRESS RELEASE: The Flying-V electric guitar was first released in a very limited run in the late 1950s and today original Flying-Vs are some of the most expensive instruments on the vintage market. Now, Epiphone introduces the legendary Flying-V profile to a new generation featuring an all Korina (also known as African Limba) body with modern hardware and superb vintage voiced Alnico Classic Humbuckers.
The Ltd. Ed. Korina Flying-V is made from solid Korina and finished in Antique Natural. Featuring a "1960's" SlimTaper D-Profile neck with a 24.75" scale and the Flying V's trademark "V" headstock. The Korina Flying-V is powered by an Alnico Classic humbucker in the neck position and an overwound, slightly hotter Alnico Classic Plus in the bridge position. Alnico Classics are similar in tone to the "PAF-style" humbuckers found in rare vintage Flying Vs and Les Paul Standards, and are made with Alnico-V magnets for a higher output with enhanced mids and highs.
Hardware includes a gold solid nickel LockTone Tune-o-matic bridge and traditional Flying-V style String-Thru Body "V" metal plate along with an Epiphone all-metal non-rotating ¼” jack.
Epiphone Ltd Ed Korina Explorer
PRESS RELEASE: The original line of Explorer electric guitars were also released in a limited run in the late 50s and like the Flying V, the Explorer was one of the more radical designs of its time. Embraced by classic rock and metal fans, the Explorer remains one of the most popular and coveted designs in Gibson and Epiphone's long history.
The new Ltd. Ed. Korina Explorer is made from solid Korina and finished in Antique Natural. The neck has a classic "1960's" SlimTaper D-Profile, a 24.75" scale, and features the Explorer's trademark headstock with a 60s era "Epiphone" script logo.
The Ltd. Ed. Korina Explorer is powered by an Alnico Classic in the neck position and an overwound Alnico Classic Plus in the bridge position. Controls include individual volume controls for each pickup and a master tone, all with vintage-style Black "Top Hat" knobs.
The Explorer's gold hardware includes legendary Grover Mini-Rotomatic machine heads with a 14:1 ratio for fast and reliable tuning and a LockTone Tune-o-matic bridge and StopBar tailpiece.
Epiphone Ltd Ed Korina Explorer Bass
PRESS RELEASE: As a complement to the Epiphone Explorer, check out the one-of-a-kind Ltd. Ed. Korina Explorer Bass which features Epiphone XR and XT humbuckers carefully wound to reveal the full tonal range of the Korina body.
XR and XT humbuckers offer bassists exceptional power and range making the new Korina Explorer bass one of the most versatile electric basses on the market today.
Controls include individual volume pots for each pickup and a master tone, all with vintage-style Black "Top Hat" knobs. Hardware includes an Epiphone fully-adjustable flush mounted bridge and tailpiece combo along with an Epiphone all-metal non-rotating ¼” jack along with Epiphone Premium die-cast machine heads and gold hardware.