Epiphone introduces Ltd Ed Korina Flying V, Explorer and Explorer Bass guitars

Epiphone has announced three tasty-looking additions to its limited-edition line: the Korina Flying V, Explorer and Explorer Bass.

All three guitars promise rich tone and light weight from the korina bodies, while Epi’s Alnico Classic humbuckers are aboard the guitars and XR XT humbuckers feature on the Explorer Bass.

As with Epi’s recent koa Les Paul Custom and Wildkat models, we like the look of these. A lot. It’s a shame the Explorer doesn’t have a white pickguard for total Edge vibes, but hey, you can’t have everything.

The trio is up for sale exclusively at American Musical for $549 apiece in the US, but should hit stores around the rest of the world soon. Read on for the full skinny from Epiphone itself…