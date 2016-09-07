Epiphone unveils koa-topped Les Paul Custom and Wildkat guitars

It seems Epiphone can do no wrong at the moment, and the release of these koa-topped limited-edition Les Paul Custom and Wildkat models only hammers the point home.

Available via select Epiphone dealers for a short time only, both guitars feature a natural finish that shows off the koa grain in all its glory, and pack Epiphones ProBuckers and P-90 Dogear Classics respectively. The Wildkat also boasts a Bigsby B70 vibrato.

Sadly, there's no news on prices yet, but we'd expect something around £500 or below mark for these beauties. Until then, salivate over this spec…

Epiphone Ltd Ed Les Paul Custom Pro Koa

Top Material: Figured KOA

Body Material: Mahogany

Neck Material: Mahogany

Neck Profile: "1960s" Slim-Taper, D-Profile

Nut: Graphtech

Neck Joint: Glued In

Truss Rod: Adjustable

Scale Length: 24.75"

Fingerboard Material: Rosewood w/Block Inlays

Neck Pickup: Epiphone ProBucker-2, 4-Wire

Bridge Pickup: Epiphone ProBucker-3, 4-Wire

Controls: Epiphone All-Metal 3-Way Pickup Selector, Neck Pickup Volume w/Push/Pull Coil-Splitting, Bridge Pickup Volume w/Push/Pull Coil-Splitting, Neck Pickup Tone, Bridge Pickup Tone

Binding: Body Top - 5-Ply (Pure White/Black), Body Back - 5-Ply (Pure White/Black), Fingerboard - 1-Ply (Pure White), Headstock - 5-Ply (Pure White/Black)

Fingerboard Radius: 12"

Frets: 22, Medium-Jumbo

Bridge: LockTone Tune-o-matic/Stopbar

Nut Width: 1-11/16"

Hardware: Gold

Machine Heads: Grover, 18:1 Ratio

Knobs: Black "Speed" Knobs

Epiphone Ltd Ed Wildkat Koa