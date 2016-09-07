Epiphone unveils koa-topped Les Paul Custom and Wildkat guitars

It seems Epiphone can do no wrong at the moment, and the release of these koa-topped limited-edition Les Paul Custom and Wildkat models only hammers the point home.
Available via select Epiphone dealers for a short time only, both guitars feature a natural finish that shows off the koa grain in all its glory, and pack Epiphones ProBuckers and P-90 Dogear Classics respectively. The Wildkat also boasts a Bigsby B70 vibrato.
Sadly, there's no news on prices yet, but we'd expect something around £500 or below mark for these beauties. Until then, salivate over this spec…
Epiphone Ltd Ed Les Paul Custom Pro Koa
- Top Material: Figured KOA
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Neck Material: Mahogany
- Neck Profile: "1960s" Slim-Taper, D-Profile
- Nut: Graphtech
- Neck Joint: Glued In
- Truss Rod: Adjustable
- Scale Length: 24.75"
- Fingerboard Material: Rosewood w/Block Inlays
- Neck Pickup: Epiphone ProBucker-2, 4-Wire
- Bridge Pickup: Epiphone ProBucker-3, 4-Wire
- Controls: Epiphone All-Metal 3-Way Pickup Selector, Neck Pickup Volume w/Push/Pull Coil-Splitting, Bridge Pickup Volume w/Push/Pull Coil-Splitting, Neck Pickup Tone, Bridge Pickup Tone
- Binding: Body Top - 5-Ply (Pure White/Black), Body Back - 5-Ply (Pure White/Black), Fingerboard - 1-Ply (Pure White), Headstock - 5-Ply (Pure White/Black)
- Fingerboard Radius: 12"
- Frets: 22, Medium-Jumbo
- Bridge: LockTone Tune-o-matic/Stopbar
- Nut Width: 1-11/16"
- Hardware: Gold
- Machine Heads: Grover, 18:1 Ratio
- Knobs: Black "Speed" Knobs
Epiphone Ltd Ed Wildkat Koa
- Top Material: Figured KOA
- Body Material: Mahogany (Computer-Routed)
- Neck Material: Mahogany
- Neck Profile: "1960s" Slim-Taper™, D-Profile
- Nut: Graphtech
- Neck Joint: Glued In, Set
- Truss Rod: Adjustable
- Scale Length: 24.75"
- Fingerboard Material: Rosewood w/DOT Inlays
- Neck Pickup: Epiphone P-90R Dogear Classic
- Bridge Pickup: Epiphone P-90T Dogear Classic
- Controls: 1-Master Volume, 2-Volume, 1-Tone, 3-Way Epiphone Toggle
- Binding: Body Top - 1-Ply (Pure White), Fingerboard - 1-Ply (Pure White), F-Holes - 1-Ply (Pure White)
- Fingerboard Radius: 12"
- Frets: 22, Medium-Jumbo
- Bridge: LockTone Tune-o-matic
- Tailpiece: Bigsby B70 Vibrato
- Nut Width: 1.68"
- Hardware: Gold
- Machine Heads: Grover Rotomatic, 18:1 Ratio
- Knobs: Black "Top Hat" w/Gold Metal Inserts