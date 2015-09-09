Electro-Harmonix KEY9 can make your guitar sound like an electric piano

Electro-Harmonix has released the KEY9, the third in its trilogy of keyboard-emulating guitar pedals. Focusing on electric pianos, this follows the B9 and C9, which enable players to create organ tones using their six-strings.

The KEY9 comes with nine presets that emulate classic Rhodes, Wurlitzer and other electric piano sounds. Many of these presets have adjustable tremolo, phaser and chorus.

Tracking is said to be fast and flawless, just as it is on the other pedals in the range. Check out the KEY9 in action in the video above.

Find out more on the Electro-Harmonix website. The KEY9 is set to retail for around £180.